Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Portland

One man, believed to be in his late teens, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a late night shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Spokesperson Beth Ruoff said that officers with the 2nd Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Northwestern Parkway.

Ruoff said when police arrived, they located a male, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody and detectives with the 2nd Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or go online to provide information.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

