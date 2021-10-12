LMPD: 3 injured following shooting in Portland

Police said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after the incident in the 500 block of North 20th Street Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people have been injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 500 block of North 20th Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a woman and two men, all over 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to UofL Hospital in stable condition.

Metro Police’s First Division detectives are handling the investigation.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

