1 injured following shooting in Portland neighborhood

Police said the victim was shot Saturday evening near 26th and Portland Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the area of North 26th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

There, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

