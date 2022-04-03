Louisville woman shoots ex-boyfriend, police investigating

Police said the woman remained on the scene after the shooting. The man was taken to the UofL Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after police say a woman shot her ex-boyfriend Sunday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Emerald Drive.

LMPD's investigation found that the woman had shot her ex-boyfriend for an unknown reason. Police said the woman remained on the scene after the shooting.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Police said Domestic Violence detectives are handling the investigation at this time and believe they have all involved parties accounted for.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

LMPD said that anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

