Louisville police investigating triple shooting in Newburg

Louisville Metro Police said three men were shot around 6:40 p.m. on Poplar Level Rd. All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after three men were shot in the Newburg neighborhood Monday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot on Poplar Level Rd. near Rangeland Rd. around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Additional information about their identities has not been released.

Ruoff said the LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating and there are currently no suspects in custody. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police anonymously by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or using the online tip form.

