LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found dead in a Louisville home Friday morning and police are still trying to figure out what happened.

According to LMPD, officers went to a home in the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a person down. Pomeroy drive is near the Klondike area and Six Mile Lane. When they arrived, they found the body of a man who had died from "some type of foul play".

Police did not say how the man died and his identity has not been released. There are no suspects in the case yet and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

