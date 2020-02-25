LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting on Cane Run Road, according to police.
The incident happened in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Details of what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.