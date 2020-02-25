LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting on Cane Run Road, according to police.

The incident happened in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Details of what led up to the shooting or the extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Police working shooting scene on Cane Run Road

