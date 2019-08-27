LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing burglary charges after allegedly entering the home of two women and standing in their bedroom naked while they were sleeping.

The incident happened in the 6600 block of Burlwood Drive in southeastern Jefferson County before 4 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the women say they reported a noise coming from the front door, thinking it was their cat. The two victims fell asleep and woke up, finding a naked man standing in their bedroom with what they believe to be a bottle of lubricant.

The victims believe that since there were two people in the room, the man was startled.

The women told police they recognized the man as their neighbor who was later identified as 34-year-old Jamain Simpson. Simpson allegedly put back on his robe and fled the home, dropping his cellphone inside.

Police located Simpson and he admitted to them that he did go inside the bedroom where the women slept and took off his clothes.

He told police they started screaming and told them not to call police because he was on parole.

Police were able to go through the Simpson’s phone with his permission and found a text message from his wife. She allegedly asked around 11:20 a.m., “are you still sleeping” and a short time later he allegedly responded, “No the rapist is up”.

Investigators were also able to locate the robe the described by the victims.

Simpson is being held at Metro Corrections on a $15,000 full cash bond.

He is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 3.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.