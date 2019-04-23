OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on April 22 and charged with rape after police said she had a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex.

Tanya Risinger, 34, was arrested at the correctional complex. She was employed by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center as a corrections officer and is managed by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

According to the police report, she told police she had sexual intercourse with an inmate at the facility. She also told police she had a mobile phone, so the inmate could contact her.