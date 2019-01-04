JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Police are looking for more information and are warning Jeffersontown residents after a series of late-night thefts.

In a Facebook post, Jeffersontown Police said that they had "several vehicles accessed" in the area. They specified that these cars were not broken into because they were not locked in the first place. Police warn residents that if they do choose to leave their cars unlocked at night, they should never leave their valuables in the car. However, the best solution is to simply lock cars and garages overnight.

"The late night 'shoppers' are out in full force," the Facebook post said. Officials believe that the uptick in stolen items may coincide with Jefferson Couty schools being out for Spring Break.

Jeffersontown residents, especially those in Chenwood Estates and Hillridge, are encouraged to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity. If you have good footage, send it to crimetips@jtownkypd.org.

