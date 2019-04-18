LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Valley High School student was arrested after police found him walking toward the school with a loaded gun and a box of ammo.



Eighteen-year-old Shunka Campbell is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and carrying a deadly weapon.



He was suspended at the time of his arrest for allegedly making threats.

Campbell was found across the street from the school on Tuesday, April 16, with a loaded revolver and a 50 round box of ammo.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

