TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston Nov. 1.

HOUSTON — A month after metro Atlanta native TakeOff was killed in a shooting, Houston Police Department announced they had made an arrest.

HPD hosted a news conference Friday afternoon with new details in the case surrounding the rapper's death, including the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who is accused of murder.

Clark was arrested at a home in east Houston Thursday evening, according to police. Though he is accused of being the suspected shooter in TakeOff's death, officers said they are still investigating the case.

"We're going to go where the facts lead," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "We need people to step up too."

TakeOff, who was part of the famed rap trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. He was at a private party when gunfire went off in a crowd. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument about a dice game, and two others were also hurt in the gunfire. In their Friday update, investigators said TakeOff was "an innocent bystander" and is not believed to be the intended target, but evidence revealed Clark to be the lethal shooter.

Authorities said they've narrowed down the crowd of witnesses to a group of around 30 people they want to speak to. Police are asking people to come forward with information.

As for Clark, police said they sifted through cell phone video, social media posts and other clues to make the peaceful arrest Thursday.

"You can't come and commit murder in this city and expect not to get caught," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Earlier this week, rapper Lil' Cam, whose legal name is Cameron Joshua, made a court appearance after prosecutors said he was there when TakeOff was killed. He is not charged in the rapper's shooting death but is accused of two counts of felon with a weapon. Police mentioned the 22-year-old's arrest did stem from investigating TakeOff's death.

Last months, thousands from around Atlanta and the country gathered at State Farm Arena to remember the Lawrenceville legend. A mural memorializing the youngest member of Migos along Atlanta's BeltLine has also become a gathering place for fans to pay their respects.

TakeOff, whose legal name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, hit stardom with his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset with Migos hits "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee."