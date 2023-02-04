Police: Two people shot in New Albany

The New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night.

Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two people who had been shot while inside of a parked car.

Both individuals were transported to Louisville hospitals, and police say the last report was they were expected to survive.

Officers say they are "actively pursuing leads to positively identify the suspect in this case."

The case remains under investigation and no additional details can be released at this time.

