Police: Teenager killed in Oldham County hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Oldham County are asking for help in finding a driver in a deadly hit and run on Dec. 2.

Oldham County Police said it happened just before midnight on I-71 south near LaGrange.

Investigators believe 17-year-old Ayden Altman from LaGrange crashed into an embankment before ending up in the left lane of the interstate.

He and his passenger weren't hurt according to police.

Police said they were standing in the median when a semi swerved to avoid the car and hit Altman who later died.

The other person wasn't hit, and the semi driver didn't stop according to police.

If you saw the crash or were in the area at the time, you're asked to call the police at 502-222-1300.

