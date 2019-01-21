LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is searching for a suspect or suspects who are involved with a series of car thefts and incidents that have caused thousands of dollars worth of extensive damage.

In a post on their Facebook page, LMPD shared information from the 7th Division Commander, Major Kim Burbrink.

The division is dealing with what Burbrink calls "a pattern of criminal mischiefs." Police believe that the suspects involved are stealing cars and using them to run over mailboxes and other private property.

The series of incidents runs from January 16 to January 20.

(The following map shows estimates of where the incidents occurred. Police did not include exact block numbers for each incident, so only street names are included)

On January 16, a car was stolen in the 5700 block of Walnut Way. The owner of the stolen car chased the vehicle as the suspect ran over several mailboxes. The suspect abandoned the car and ran away.

Sometime overnight between January 17 and 18, someone used a vehicle to hit three different vehicles on Lancewood, Rod N Reel, and Leisure Ct.

On January 18, a car ran over several mailboxes on Brookbend Way and Bost Lane.

The same thing happened on January 19 on Brookbend Way, Park Lake Dr., Walnut Way, and Chasewood Place.

Early on January 20, officers recovered a stolen Ford Taurus with heavy damage on the front end. The car was stolen from Timmy Ct. and is believed to have been involved with some of the previous incidents.

These crimes have caused thousands of dollars worth of extensive damage, according to police.

A photo of one of the cars involved was also shared in the Facebook post.

LMPD is looking for any surveillance video, suspect information, or knowledge of these crimes.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.