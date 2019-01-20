LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have now made an arrest in connection to a shooting aboard a TARC bus that later resulted in a man’s death.

Lawrence Williamson, 65, has been charged with murder.

According to police, 42-year-old Michael Bennett and Williamson got into an altercation on the bus at 4th and Market Streets on Dec. 23.

RELATED: Man injured in December shooting while aboard TARC bus dies

RELATED: Altercation on TARC bus leads to shooting in downtown Louisville

Bennett was shot as Williamson exited the bus.

Bennett died Jan. 12 at the hospital from injuries sustained in that shooting.

Williamson is being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

He is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 21.