LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A UPS delivery driver is in trouble with the law, he is accused of stealing packages he was supposed to deliver.

Jon Keen, 38, is charged with receiving stolen property. Police said after a lengthy investigation they got a warrant to search Keen's house. They said they discovered numerous packages that were supposed to be delivered to customers.



One package contained luxury perfume and cologne, the value of the item was more than $1,600, polcie said. Among all the stolen items, most of them were high-end electronics, the police report stated.

Police said Keen could face additional charges.

This isn't Keen’s first run-in with law enforcement. He has a total of 15 previous arrests. They range from traffic arrests to other theft charges.

One of those arrests was from three days ago when investigators said Keen stole custom made watches meant for a "Royal Air Force Captain."

Keen admitted to selling the watches for $2,000 on eBay.

