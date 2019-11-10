LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found dead in a Louisville home Friday morning and police are still trying to figure out what happened.

According to LMPD, officers went to a home in the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a person down. When they arrived, they found that Kevin Hellems, 55, had died from "some type of foul play."

Police did not say how Hellems died for investigative reasons. There are no suspects in the case yet and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

