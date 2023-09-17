LMPD: Shooting in Park Hill neighborhood sends man to hospital

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a ShotSpotter run in the 1700 block of Dumesnil St. around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police rendered First Aid until EMS could arrive.

Once on scene, EMS took the man to UofL Hospital where he's expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will be handling the investigation.

Detectives are canvassing the area.

At this time, there are no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

