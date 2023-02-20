Police investigating shooting in Bullitt County

According to Shepherdsville Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby business.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shepherdsville Police are investigating a shooting.

Police said they received reports of the shooting in the 300 block of Gordon Industrial Drive Monday evening.

According to Shepherdsville Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police have not disclosed the extent or the number of those injured.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.