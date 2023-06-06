Police investigating shooting in southern Jefferson County

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in southern Jefferson County.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way according to police.

Brook Bend Way is around Quail Chase Golf Course and McNeely Way Park.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and as such, authorities said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will investigate.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

