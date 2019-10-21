LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in custody in connection with a robbing a Kroger store at gun point in Nicholasville.

According to police, 27-year-old Brandon Welsch ordered store employees to the pharmacy where he broke into the secure area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, authorities were called but when they arrived, Welsch refused to come out.

They say he pointed his gun at police and that’s when officers shot him.

Welsch was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital where police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Kentucky State Police are looking into the incident.

"As far as KSP, we would put the officers, or troopers on administrative leave for a period of 14 days while we conduct that investigation and that would be just conducting interviews with him and I think in this situation with Nicholasville, body camera is available so that's another tool or evidence that we could utilize to assist in the investigation,” Trooper Adam Hall said.

Welsch was released from the hospital and was transported to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

KSP says he had an active arrest warrant before this incident.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Nicholasville is about 81 miles southeast of Louisville.

