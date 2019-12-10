LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man they say had an excessive amount of drugs, guns, and cash.

According to an arrest citation, police executed a search warrant in the 3500 block of Marlin Dr. on Sept. 16 and recovered almost 700 pounds of marijuana, about a pound of cocaine, steroids, THC cartridges, THC wax, over a dozen guns, and large sums of cash. They also recovered packaging materials.

Police have charged Patrick O’Bryan with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine first degree, trafficking steroids and trafficking drug paraphernalia.

