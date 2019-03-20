LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- One woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning, March 20.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane in Bashford Manor around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Information on the victim and any potential suspects has not been released. LMPD is investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

Police are canvassing the area for suspects. They said they believe the incident was "domestic in nature" and "believe there were others" in the apartment.

I-264W at River Park is closed due to a self-inflicted shooting, MetroSafe said. The said they believe this is the suspect from the Goldsmith Lane homicide this morning.