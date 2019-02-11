NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a hotel robbery.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a man walked into a Holiday Inn Express in the 100 block of Imperial Way, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in an older model, dark passenger car.

The suspect was covered up everywhere but his hands.

Nicholasville Police ask that if you see anything in the suspect’s clothing that looks familiar to contact them at (859) 885-9467.