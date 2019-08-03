VINE GROVE, Ky. — Police are searching for a suspect in a car theft in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

Early this morning, one person stole a black 2010 Mercedes E350 series car with Tennessee tag 7A84V6 from a residence. The car contained a handgun, credit card and miscellaneous items.

The subject used the stolen credit card five times Friday, all at store in Valley Station. The card was swiped at Speedway, Hibbett Sports, O'Reilly Auto Parts and two other stores on Dixie Highway.

Police ask that anyone with information on the individual or his whereabouts call the Vine Grove Police Department at 270-877-2252, or 2262. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-TIPS.