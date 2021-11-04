ISP: Police searching for man who fled traffic stop on ATV, fired shots at officer in Scott County

Police in Scott County, Ind. are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop on an ATV and fired shots at an officer.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind — According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at an officer after fleeing from a traffic stop on an ATV.

Police say around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Scott Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop for man driving an ATV (four-wheeler) near State Road 256 and Terry Road in rural Scott Co.

The ATV fled the scene turning down a side street, where the officer lost sight of the driver and canceled the pursuit.

Shortly after, the officer observed the ATV traveling through a field on the north side of SR 256. The officer reengaged the pursuit and attempted to stop the driver once again.

A foot pursuit then ensued. While running towards the suspect, the officer heard what he believed to be gunshots.

The officer fired back towards the suspect as he began to take cover, police say.

A perimeter was then set up and attempts to locate the driver of the ATV were unsuccessful. At this time, the suspect has still not been located.

The suspect is thought to be wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt, police say.

The suspect fled north of SR 256 between Terry Rd. and Whitsitt Rd. in rural Scott Co.

The ATV was abandoned by the driver and police are looking for the public's help to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at (812) 246-5424 or the Scott Co. Sheriff's Office at (812) 752-5550.

Police say there is no reason to believe the general public is in any danger at this time.

The officer was not injured however it is unknown if the suspect was injured.

The Indiana State Police have been called in with Evidence Technicians and Detectives to continue the investigation.

