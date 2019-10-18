LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-There’s a new gnome bandit who has been stealing decorations off porches in the Highlands

Police posted a doorbell camera video and are asking for the communities help.

They are asking, Do we have a new gnome bandit in the South end?

Police say they believe the thief, along with a few others, have been stealing fall decorations off front porches in the PRP area.

You are urged to call the Metro Police tip line at 574-LMPD if you have any information.

