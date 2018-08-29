LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are searching for a driver of a U-Haul truck after a bicyclist was struck and killed late Monday.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 5300 block of Preston Highway just before 10:30 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the bicyclist was crossing Preston Highway from west to east when he was struck by the driver of a U-Haul headed south on Preston.

The impact threw that bicyclist into the northbound lanes where he was struck by another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the U-Haul continued south on Preston Highway before stopping at Indian Trail, where they believe that driver bailed from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle did stay at the scene.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

