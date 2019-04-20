LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a driver they say struck and killed someone next to Wyandotte Park.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. April 19 near Taylor Boulevard and Strader. Police say the pedestrian walked into a passing car, hit the side view mirror and fell into the road. A second car then ran over him and he died at the scene.

LMPD says the first driver stayed at the scene but the driver of the second car did not. Investigators do not have a description of that car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.