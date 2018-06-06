HOUSTON – Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport has reopened after police say a passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag Wednesday morning.

According to the spokesman for the airport, the incident started at 9 a.m. when an impatient passenger made an inappropriate comment.

Authorities were called in so the bag could be cleared near the ticketing area.

Officials say “suspicious package” @iah has been cleared, but Terminal D is still closed due to investigation. @houstonpolice say passenger told security he had explosives. #KHOU11 #airport #HouNews #htx — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) June 6, 2018

Officers brought in dogs to check it, so areas were blocked off for a couple of hours. The suspicious package has been cleared, and the terminal reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

Terminal D is cleared as safe and open following comments from an impatient passenger at a ticket counter. There are no other delays or impacts to flights at this time. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 6, 2018

© 2018 KHOU