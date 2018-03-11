LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A police pursuit beginning in Hardin County ended in the Ohio River this afternoon.

At 10:30 a.m, Hardin County law enforcement pursued a car on Dixie Highway running into the Greenwood Boat Docks on Greenwood Rd. The driver then drove into the river where the both the driver and a passenger started swimming.

A witness told WHAS11 that she watched the chase go down Dixie Highway, and that the car hit another car at Mike Linning's Restaurant.

Both suspects were caught, but have not been named at this time. LMPD and PRP Fire assisted West Point, Kentucky police officers with the chase.

West Point is still investigating the incident, and WHAS11 will update with information as given.

