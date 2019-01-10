(WAHS11)-Louisville Metro Police need your help finding the person behind a theft in the Highlands.



The burglary was caught on camera on September 22 at a home on Eastern Parkway, near the area of Royal Avenue.



Police say that man went inside a detached garage and stole an air compressor.



The surveillance video got some pretty clear pictures of the man police are looking for.

If you know who this man is, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

