LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A man and a woman were arrested on Oct. 9 after police said they sold pills, powder, and spice while children were present during a drug deal.

According to the police report, detectives were about to execute a search warrant in the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard when Soshia Morris, 31, and Lorenzo Terry, 39, left to make a narcotics transaction with another male in the 7300 block of St. Andrews Church Road.

Soshia Morris made the drug deal with her 15-year-old and 13-year-old in her car, police said.

Morris returned to Renwood Boulevard, to her residence, that is when police executed the warrant.

Morris' 11-year-old was found alone, in plain sight in the kitchen, according to police.

Detectives, according to the police report, located multiple pounds of spice and digital scales in the house and lortab pills in Morris' vehicle. At least $25,000 and two guns were seized by police as well.

Morris is a previously convicted felon is prohibited from possessing firearms.

