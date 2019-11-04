OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Oldham County Police Department is investigating a robbery and shooting that happened on April 11 before 3 a.m. at 2900 West Highway 22 in Centerfield, Ky.

Their investigation shows a man entered a Circle K gas station just before 3 a.m., picked up a case of beer and tried to leave the store. An employee and the victim confronted the suspect at the entrance and tried to stop him from leaving.

Police said that is when the suspect showed a handgun and tried to run past the victim. The victim then grabbed the suspect, but the suspect shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was treated at university hospital.

If you have any information on this case, please call the police department at 502-222-1300.