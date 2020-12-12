Police: Man shot, injured in Merriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man was shot and injured in the Merriwether neighborhood.
Metro Police responded to the 1500 block of South Shelby Street around 2:30 p.m.
Officers located a man believed to be in his 60’s who was shot while inside a home.
He was taken to UofL Hospital with what they say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
Fourth Division detectives are investigating and if you can help police you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.