Police: Man shot, injured in Merriwether neighborhood

Police are looking to what led up to the shooting in the 1500 block of South Shelby Street Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man was shot and injured in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Metro Police responded to the 1500 block of South Shelby Street around 2:30 p.m.

Officers located a man believed to be in his 60’s who was shot while inside a home.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with what they say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Fourth Division detectives are investigating and if you can help police you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

