LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man after they say he shot two people in a dispute of over dog feces.
Glenn Gholar Jr., 38, faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Police say the incident began when Gholar got into a verbal argument with a man and woman over the dog fecal matter in their apartment yard.
According to arrest records, Gholar pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the face and the man multiple times.
Gholar fled and was captured a short time later in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue.
Both victims in the incident are expected to survive.
Gholar is being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.
He is expected in court on those charges May 7.