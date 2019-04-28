LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man after they say he shot two people in a dispute of over dog feces.

Glenn Gholar Jr., 38, faces two counts of first-degree assault.

Police say the incident began when Gholar got into a verbal argument with a man and woman over the dog fecal matter in their apartment yard.

According to arrest records, Gholar pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the face and the man multiple times.

Gholar fled and was captured a short time later in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue.

Both victims in the incident are expected to survive.

Gholar is being held at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.

He is expected in court on those charges May 7.