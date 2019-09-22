LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was allegedly pushed from a moving vehicle and injured.

Police say they responded to Bardstown Road near the intersection of Hurstbourne Lane around 6 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a man in the road.

According to their preliminary investigation, the man in his 20’s to 30’s, was possibly pushed from a moving vehicle. That vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police say the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

He was not struck by any vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Metro Police says the Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation due to the severe nature of the man’s injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.