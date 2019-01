LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Pixley Way just west of Poplar Level Road around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male in his 20's with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.