LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened in the 2300 block of Magazine Street around 7:30 p.m.

The man was transported to the University Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No other details were made available.

Police do not have any suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

