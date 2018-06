LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is in critical condition following a Saturday shooting on the city’s west side.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say there are no suspects.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.



