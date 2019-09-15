LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a man who was shot at Cherokee Park Saturday night has died.

Officials say they responded to the park around 9:50 p.m. where they located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital and died Sunday from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Bradley Kalvin.

He’s facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Kalvin is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Sept. 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

