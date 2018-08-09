LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say First Division officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Greenwood Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

They located a man, in his 30's, who sustained an apparent gunshot wound while inside the home.

He was taken to University Hospital where he later died. His identity is unknown.

There have been no arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

