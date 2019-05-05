LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police says a 1-month-old has died after his father punched and dropped him after losing a video game.

Police have upgraded 26-year-old Anthony Trice’s charges to murder in connection with the infant’s death.

According to arrest records, Trice was watching his infant child alone when police said he began losing a video game.

Trice told police he became angry, striking his son in the head. Police said Trice tried to quiet the baby, carrying the baby into the kitchen where he dropped the baby.

Arrest records also stated that Trice took the baby back to the bedroom, propped him up with a blanket and bottle. He then went into the bathroom and returned to find the baby in distress.

Trice called 911 for help and gave a statement to police.

The baby died from his injuries at Norton Children’s Hospital.