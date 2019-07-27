LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after police say he tried to burn down a building with people inside.

According to Metro Police, Anthony Edison was asked to leave an apartment and as he went, he slammed the door behind himself.

Once outside, a witness said they saw Edison pouring gasoline onto the landing of the building before he was confronted.

Police stated the witness pushed him and Edison then went back inside.

About a minute later, smoke was seen coming into the building and 5 people had to leave the apartments using the fire escape.

