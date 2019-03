LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have taken into custody a man they say is responsible for a robbery at a West Louisville cell phone store.

Police say 39-year-old Sherone Brown is facing first-degree robbery charges.

According to police, Brown robbed the Metro PCS store at Amy Avenue on March 5.

Police say Brown was identified through the Anonymous Tip Line two hours after their post on social media Thursday.

Brown is being held at Metro Corrections.