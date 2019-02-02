LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent rape.

Police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Helka Saturday.

According to arrest records, Helka broke into a woman’s home, punching her in the face multiple times, strangled and tied her to her bed, raped and sodomized her.

He is also accused of stealing several valuable items from the woman’s home before running away.

Helka’s charges range from rape to sodomy, robbery and burglary in addition to several other charges.

He is being held at Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to be arraigned Feb. 4.