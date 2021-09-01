Police make arrest in deadly Taylor Berry shooting

Fredrick Rodgers, 18, was arrested for shooting and killing James Russell, 58, in his home on Lindbergh Drive in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Dec. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting which happened days after Christmas.

Fredrick Rodgers, 18, was arrested for shooting and killing James Russell, 58, in his home on Lindbergh Drive in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Dec. 27.

Witnesses identified Rodgers as the suspect to police, according to an arrest citation.

Rodgers is charged with murder.

