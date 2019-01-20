LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A second suspect has been taken into custody and charged with murder following a man’s death in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dwjuan Goodman Saturday.

Goodman was arrested days after 18-year-old Tayson Caudell for his involvement in that homicide taking place in the 4100 block of Pixley Way on Jan. 15.

According to police records, Caudell said he along with Goodman attempted to give the victim counterfeit money for some narcotics, including less than one pound of marijuana.

LMPD

A witness says the Goodman and Caudell produced a gun and attempted to rob the victim.

That victim has still not been identified.

In addition to murder, Goodman is facing robbery, trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s being held at Louisville Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to be arraigned Jan. 21.