LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in locating Anthony Allen for questioning in regards to a murder that occurred in Bullitt Co. on Feb. 8.

Police describe Allen as a 44-year-old white male and was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kentucky plates 136-XSR.

Bullitt County Sheriff's Office

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514 or 911 if you have immediate location of Allen.

The investigation into the Feb. 8 murder is still ongoing.

