LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in locating Anthony Allen for questioning in regards to a murder that occurred in Bullitt Co. on Feb. 8.
Police describe Allen as a 44-year-old white male and was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kentucky plates 136-XSR.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514 or 911 if you have immediate location of Allen.
The investigation into the Feb. 8 murder is still ongoing.
More from WHAS11:
- Man arrested in connection with November murder
- 'I just want my son back': Mother waits for trial in son’s murder
- Investigators hope to identify nameless, faceless Kentucky woman after 30 years
- 'It tore us up as a family, my kids are very broken': Mother searches for answers in son's New Year's Eve murder
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.